ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $125,763.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00217623 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006385 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

