Athanor Capital LP Reduces Stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Athanor Capital LP lowered its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.4% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FSNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.82.
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
