Athanor Capital LP Sells 112,160 Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Athanor Capital LP reduced its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,160 shares during the quarter. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition makes up about 2.8% of Athanor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.68% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TSPQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 615,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

