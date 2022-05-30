Atreides Management LP Buys Shares of 323,120 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 323,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 0.4% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.11% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $14.51. 625,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,392,781. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

