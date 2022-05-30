Atreides Management LP Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,501 shares of company stock worth $370,397,841. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $51.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $759.63. 1,501,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $911.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $949.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

