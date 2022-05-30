Atreides Management LP Purchases 64,894 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 3.2% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 1.01% of Deckers Outdoor worth $100,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,207,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

NYSE DECK traded up $9.69 on Monday, hitting $271.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,377. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

