Atreides Management LP Sells 1,057,841 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atreides Management LP decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,563,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,057,841 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 6.0% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $191,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,430. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.
In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
