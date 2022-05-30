Atreides Management LP Sells 1,057,841 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atreides Management LP decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,563,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,057,841 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 6.0% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $191,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,430. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.