AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.29. 1,846,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,028,809. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

