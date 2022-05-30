AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$57.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACQ. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$744.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$24.76 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.9852016 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.