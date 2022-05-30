AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,285.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,055.39 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,041.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,980.07.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 114.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

