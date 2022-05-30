AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 9.60 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.95 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $27,272,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 561,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

