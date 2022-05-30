Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.13.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
