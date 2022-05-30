Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.13.

Aviva shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

