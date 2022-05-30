B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $7.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,659,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 1,152,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,886,868. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

