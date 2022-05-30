Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $139.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

