Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

