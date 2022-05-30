Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
