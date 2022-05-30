Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$159.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.54.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$136.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$121.76 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

