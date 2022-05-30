Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$90.96.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$85.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.94. The stock has a market cap of C$102.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

