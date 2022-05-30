Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$94.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.96.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$85.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.94. The firm has a market cap of C$102.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

