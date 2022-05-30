Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44,324 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises 5.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alteryx worth $286,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alteryx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $57.69. 17,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

