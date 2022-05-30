Bares Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,826 shares during the period. Workday comprises 13.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Workday worth $685,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 375,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.