Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $15.25 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC makes up about 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of EVERTEC worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 6,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.