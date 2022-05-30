Bares Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the quarter. XPEL accounts for 0.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 2.03% of XPEL worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in XPEL by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPEL by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,201 shares in the company, valued at $118,185,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,238 shares of company stock worth $18,394,275. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

