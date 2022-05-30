Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is Ares Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC accounts for 1.5% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 9.86% of Barings BDC worth $52,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

