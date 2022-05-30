Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education makes up approximately 2.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 2.55% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNED traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.50. 22,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director David G. Golden bought 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

