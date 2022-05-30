Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.15

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 3770473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48. Also, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 472,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

