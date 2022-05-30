Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 296.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,479.87 or 0.40754741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00482624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

