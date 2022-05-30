Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($102.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.35 ($98.24).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €73.18 ($77.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.99. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

