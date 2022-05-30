Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.63. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £770.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,064.78). Also, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,315.59).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

