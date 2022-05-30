Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Big Tree Carbon Inc. (CVE:AGO – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 51,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$20.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.05.
Big Tree Carbon Company Profile (CVE:AGO)
