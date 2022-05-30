BinaryX Market Cap Tops $258.86 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $127.97 or 0.00405599 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $258.86 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004617 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00182006 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

