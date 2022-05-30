Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $726.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $726.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:BIO traded up $24.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.25. 8,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.07. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $468.86 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

