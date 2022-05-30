Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.28 million and $260.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00312663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

