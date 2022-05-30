Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $137.07 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $55.65 or 0.00175865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00626171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,073,758 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

