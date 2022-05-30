BitGreen (BITG) Hits Market Cap of $751,382.81

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00088255 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00274725 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

