BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.91 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $20.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 50,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

