BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 4,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,886. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

