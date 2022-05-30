Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

