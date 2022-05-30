BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BonFi (BNF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $154,454.10 and approximately $3,517.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,738.87 or 0.99885667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.