Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $80,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,827,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 287,729 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 362,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,211. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.