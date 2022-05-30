BP (LON:BP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 430.65 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company has a market cap of £83.77 billion and a PE ratio of -6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.18%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($392.41). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($467.41). Over the last three months, insiders bought 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

