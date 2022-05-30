Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $563.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

