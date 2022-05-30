Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 22,797 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 544.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.