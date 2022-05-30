Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.23% of I-Mab worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

