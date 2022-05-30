Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2,046.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 221,289 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

