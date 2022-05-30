Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Helen of Troy worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $173.67 and a one year high of $256.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.