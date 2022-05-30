Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.05 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 241.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

