Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

PEN stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.