Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 125,025 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125,025 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 242,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 125,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

BWA opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

