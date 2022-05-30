Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 77,291 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,291 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Capri worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.