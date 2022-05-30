Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 110,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRUG stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,128. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

